NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols have won three straight games after going on a historic six game losing streak, the most recent win coming against Vanderbilt in Nashville, 82-65 the final score.

Both teams struggled on offense for much of the game. The Lady Vols shot just 38.2 percent from the field while Vanderbilt finished at 35.7 percent, but the difference was the boards. Tennessee outrebounded Vanderbilt 56-31 with a 17 rebound advantage on the offensive glass. The Lady Vols scored 18 points off of 12 Vanderbilt turnovers and scored 20 second-chance points as well.

Evina Westbrook led the team in scoring with 18 points, adding 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Rennia Davis notched a back to back double-double going for 17 points and 12 rebounds. Meme Jackson played better after returning from injury, adding 17 points of her own.

Tennessee pulled away in the fourth quarter, primarily on the charity stripe. The Lady Vols shot 17-20 from the free throw line in the final quarter alone.

Tennessee will have the next week off, but will need the time to prepare: the Lady Vols will travel to No. 6 Mississippi State next Sunday to take on the reigning SEC Champions.