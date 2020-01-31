After a sloppy start to a late road game against in-state rival Vanderbilt, No. 22 Tennessee got in the groove to pull away with a 78-69 win. Tennessee is now 17-4 this season, 7-1 in SEC play.

Rennia Davis led all scorers with 22 points. She added 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Jazmine Massengill added 14 points, the most she's scored in a game since Dec. 11, 2019 against Colorado State. It's a new career-high for her in SEC play. Freshman guard Jordan Horston was efficient, scoring 11 points, while adding 6 rebounds, 5 assists and only turning the ball over twice. Rae Burrell was a spark off the bench, adding 11 points on 4/5 shooting, but dealt with cramps for most of the night.

Turnovers hurt the Lady Vols early. Tennessee gave the ball away 13 times in the first half, but fixed the mistakes in the second half, committing only four turnovers. Vanderbilt capitalized off the errors however, scoring 19 points off of those turnovers and shooting the ball 14 more times than the Lady Vols.

Vanderbilt led as late as 3:48 in the third quarter, but Tennessee played well in the fourth to close things out. Tennessee shot 61.5 percent in the fourth quarter, shooting 9/10 from the free throw line in the final 10 minutes.

Tennessee will be tested in the next five games: at No. 1 South Carolina, vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, at LSU, vs. No. 15 Texas A&M and at No. 25 Arkansas. Those five teams are a combined 30-9 in conference play. It all gets started with a road trip to Columbia to face No. 1 South Carolina on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN2.