Lady Vols' Rae Burrell named to USA TODAY preseason All-American third team

Burrell is coming off a season where she was an All-SEC Second Team performer, averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Tennessee senior guard/forward Rae Burrell has been named to the USA TODAY Preseason All-American Third Team.

She has been gaining preseason attention, as she's been named to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List and the Coaches All-SEC Preseason First Team.

The Lady Vols will start the season as the 15th ranked team in the Associated Press Poll. The team opens the season on Nov. 3 against Georgia College inside Thompson-Boling Arena.