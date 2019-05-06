KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The countdown is on to the start of the Kellie Harper era on Rocky Top. The Lady Vols released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Vols will get things started with a home exhibition game against Carson-Newman on October 29. The season will officially begin on November 5 on the road against ETSU. Tennessee will then play seven of its next eight non-conference games at home, with the only exception being a road trip to Notre Dame to play the NCAA Tournament runner up.

The month of December has a couple of marquee matchups, including a home game against Texas and a road game against Stanford. The final non-conference game of the regular season will be in January, when the Lady Vols renew their rivalry against UConn on January 23.

The Lady Vols return two starters from last year's team, junior Rennia Davis and sophomore Zaay Green. Tennessee will welcome five new players to the program - guard Jordan Horston, center Tamari Key, forward/center Emily Saunders, Austrailian guard Jessie Rennie and Knoxville native JUCO transfer Jaiden McCoy.

FULL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Oct. 29 - vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)

Nov. 5 - at ETSU

Nov. 7 - vs. Central Arkansas

Nov. 11 - at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 - vs. Tennessee State

Nov. 19 - vs. Stetson

Nov. 26 - vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dec. 1 - vs. Air Force

Dec. 8 - vs. Texas

Dec. 11 - vs. Colorado State

Dec. 18 - at Stanford

Dec. 21 - at Portland State

Dec. 29 - vs. Howard

Jan. 23 - at UConn