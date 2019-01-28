KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols remain outside of the AP Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week, this time not receiving a single point in the vote. Last week, the Lady Vols finished just outside of the Top 25 at what would have been No. 27 if the poll was extended.

The Lady Vols played three games last week, going 1-2 over that stretch. The team played three home games, losing to Arkansas and No. 1 Notre Dame, but ended its six-game losing streak with a victory over LSU on Sunday.

After Notre Dame's loss to UNC on Sunday, Baylor takes over the No. 1 spot for the first time in nearly six years.

The Lady Vols will play two games this week, Thursday in Thompson-Boling Arena against the Florida Gators and Sunday on the road against Vanderbilt.