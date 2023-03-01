x
Lady Vols' Rickea Jackson named SEC Player of the Week

Tennessee senior forward Rickea Jackson earns SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career.
Credit: Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball senior forward Rickea Jackson has earned her first-ever SEC Player of the Week nod, the league announced on Tuesday.

Jackson put up impressive numbers in Tennessee's wins against Florida and Alabama to start SEC play 2-0. In those games, she averaged 25 points per game, eight rebounds per game and shot a stellar 74.1% from the floor.

Despite garnering multiple All-SEC selections throughout her previous stop at Mississippi State, this is Jackson's first time winning the honor. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times during the 2019-20 season.

The Lady Vols will look to start SEC play 3-0 when the team hosts Jackson's former squad Mississippi State on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

