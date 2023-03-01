Lady Vols' Rickea Jackson named SEC Player of the Week

Tennessee senior forward Rickea Jackson earns SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball senior forward Rickea Jackson has earned her first-ever SEC Player of the Week nod, the league announced on Tuesday.

Jackson put up impressive numbers in Tennessee's wins against Florida and Alabama to start SEC play 2-0. In those games, she averaged 25 points per game, eight rebounds per game and shot a stellar 74.1% from the floor.

Despite garnering multiple All-SEC selections throughout her previous stop at Mississippi State, this is Jackson's first time winning the honor. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times during the 2019-20 season.