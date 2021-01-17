No. 23 Lady Vols roll Alabama on the road

Tennessee bounces back after a disappointing loss to Georgia earlier in the week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 23 Tennessee used a first-half push to grab the win at Alabama, 82-56. It's the team's largest margin of victory in SEC play this season. The Lady Vols are now 9-2 this season, 3-1 in conference play.

Senior Rennia Davis led the way with 21 points, her second 20-point outing in conference play. Rae Burrell (17 points) Tamari Key (15 points) and Jordan Horston (14 points) put up double-digit scoring performances as well against the Crimson Tide.

After a tie game at the end of the first quarter, Tennessee outscored Alabama 26-7 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

It was an important bounce back for Tennessee after giving up a 17-point lead to Georgia at home earlier this week. Next up, the Lady Vols will host No. 4 UConn in the Hall of Fame Revival Series. Tipoff for that matchup is 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, you can watch the game on ESPN.

Took care of business in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/xbTz6boSWi — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 17, 2021