Lady Vols' season ends, Tennessee falls to Michigan, 70-55

Tennessee shot just 34% from the field and only 14% from three. Senior guard Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols in scoring with 12 points. Junior Rae Burrell added 11.

The Tennessee women's basketball team's season ended Tuesday night as the Lady Vols fell to six seed Michigan, 70 to 55.

Tennessee finished the 2020-2021 season with an overall record of 17-8.

The Lady Vols are now 28-3 all-time in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The three losses have come in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Michigan advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

The Lady Vols shot just 34% on the game and 14% from three.

Tennessee's first three of the game came with 7:39 left to play in the game.

The Lady Vols committed 16 turnovers and Michigan scored 19 points off those mistakes.

Michigan was led in scoring for the second consecutive game by Leigha Brown. Brown finished with 23 points. Naz Tillmon, the Big Ten player of the year scored 19 points against the Lady Vols.

Tennessee was led in scoring by senior guard Rennia Davis with 12 points. Junior guard Rae Burrell added 11 and senior forward Kasi Kushkituah scored 10 points.

The duo of Davis and Burrell were held to only four points in the first half.

Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis combined for 46 points against MTSU.



In the first half against Michigan, the two have 4 combined points. — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) March 23, 2021

Tennessee finished with five assists on 21 buckets. The Lady Vols only scored eight points in transition.