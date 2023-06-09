Lady Vols' 2024 SEC schedule announced

Tennessee will host both defending national champion LSU and Final Four particpant South Carolina this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball had its 16-game SEC schedule released on Wednesday by the conference.

The preseason No. 12 Lady Vols will play defending national champion LSU on Feb. 25 and Final Four participant South Carolina on Feb. 15 at home. They play the Gamecocks again on the road on Mar. 3. Tennessee will also play Ole Miss on the road, who will be a preseason top-25 team.

The Lady Vold begin SEC play on the road against Auburn on Jan. 4. The SEC home opener for UT will be on Jan. 7 against Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. The SEC Tournament will be held in Grenville, S.C. again from March 6-10.

The full schedule for Tennessee can be found here.

Tennessee made it to the Sweet 16 last season before their season came to an end. The Lady Vols also made it to the SEC Tournament Championship game and finished as runner-ups to South Carolina, beating LSU along the way,

The team will be led by returning leading scorer Rickea Jackson (19.2 PPG) who was an All-America honorable mention a season ago and All-SEC First Team.

Center Tamari Key will return this season after she had to miss most of last season after a blood clot was discovered in her lungs.