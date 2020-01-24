The greatest rivalry in women's basketball lived up to the hype for the first half, but sputtered in the second half, with No. 3 UConn pulling away from the Lady Vols 60-45

For just the second time all season, the Huskies trailed at halftime. Rennia Davis hit a corner three in the final few seconds of the second quarter to retake the lead and hold onto it going into halftime.

In the second half however, things fell apart. UConn outscored the Lady vols 21-7 in the third quarter, as Tennessee struggled to move the ball up and down the court. Tennessee turned over the ball 27 times against UConn, the second highest total for the Lady Vols this season (Tennessee had 28 turnovers in a road win against Notre Dame). The Lady Vols scored just 14 points in the final twenty minutes of the game. 45 points is the fewest Tennessee has scored in a game this season.

Rennia Davis led the team with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Jazmine Massengill added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Next up for the Lady Vols, the team will host LSU on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. The contest will be Tennessee's "We Back Pat" Game.