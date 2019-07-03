GREENVILLE, South Carolina — No. 8 seed Tennessee will play No. 9 seed LSU today at Noon in the SEC Tournament with a lot on the line.

According to ESPN Women's Basketball Bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Lady Vols are the last team in the NCAA Tournament field and LSU sits as the first team out. A win would go a very long way for both of these teams, but a loss might just push either of these teams out of the postseason.

WHAT TIME DOES THE GAME START?

-Noon

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAME?

-SEC Network

Tennessee and LSU met once this season, a 74-65 win for the Lady Vols in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee looks to keep its NCAA Tournament streak alive: the Lady Vols are the only team in the NCAA to never miss the Big Dance.

The winner of this game will face No. 1 seed Mississippi State at Noon on Friday.