KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Australian three-point specialist Jessie Rennie has officially signed her National Letter of Intent after committing to the Lady Vols earlier this year.

Rennie is a 5-foot-6 guard from the city of Kangaroo Flat in the Australian state of Victoria. Rennie attended Bendigo Senior Secondary College. She is just the third international Lady Vol player, joining fellow Aussie Lou Brown on the 2019-2020 team.

"We are happy to be adding Jessie Rennie to the Lady Vol family," Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper said. "My staff and I look forward to getting to work with all four of our incoming freshmen when they arrive on campus in May."

Rennie missed all of the 2018 season after tearing her ACL, but UT says she has since recovered.

Rennie is the fourth player in the 2019 class for the Lady Vols. Fall signees include the nation's consensus No. 1 guard and No. 2 overall player, 6-foot-2 Jordan Horston (Columbus, Ohio / Columbus Africentric Early College), as well as 6-5 center Tamari Key (Cary, N.C. / Cary H.S./No. 46 by espnW HoopGurlz) and 6-5 F/C Emily Saunders (Mullens, W.Va./Wyoming East H.S./No. 88 by ProspectsNation). ESPN rates both Horston and Key as five-star recruits.