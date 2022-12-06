Lady Vols stifle Chattanooga, 69-39

Tennessee holds the Mocs to just 15 first-half points despite Tamari Key's absence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite Tamari Key's absence in the Lady Vols' lineup, Tennessee women's basketball recorded eight blocks and held Chattanooga to just 15 first-half points in Tuesday's victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sophomore forward Karoline Striplin made her first career start in place of Key, and tallied seven points and three rebounds, as well as just her second-career three-pointer.

Jillian Hollingshead played a big role in the Lady Vols' victory. The sophomore returned from concussion protocol with a nine-point, five-rebound, two-block performance and played over 20 minutes.

Jordan Horston led the Tennessee scoring effort with 14 points in about 12-and-a-half minutes of action. Houston has scored in double-digits in eight of the nine games she's played this season.