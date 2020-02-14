With 8:35 left in the first quarter, LSU's Khayla Pointer stepped to the charity stripe and hit a free throw to give LSU the first point and the first lead of the game. For the remaining 31 minutes and 25 seconds of the pivotal SEC matchup in Baton Rouge, Tennessee failed to tie or take the lead from the Tigers, falling on the road, 75-65.

Rennia Davis led the way for the Lady Vols with 19 points.

For the second time this season, LSU beat Tennessee on the boards: in Knoxville, the Tigers were +13 in the rebounding department, in Baton Rouge, the Tigers were +6.

Pointer led all scorers with 24 points while adding 10 rebounds and 6 assists. LSU's Awa Trasi added 22 points of her own, going 5/10 from three.

The Lady Vols trailed by just one point going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 26-17 in the final ten minutes of play. The Lady Vols went on two separate three-minute scoring droughts in the fourth quarter.

With just five games left in the regular season, the Lady Vols are now in a tough position. With the loss, Tennessee falls from third place in the SEC to a three-way tie for fourth with Arkansas and Kentucky (Texas A&M plays Vanderbilt on Thursday as well, a win would make it a four-way tie for fourth). The top four seeds in the SEC receive a double-bye for the conference tournament.

Tennessee will play another game against a ranked opponent: the Lady Vols meet Texas A&M at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena.