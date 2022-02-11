Lady Vols' Tamari Key named top 10 finalist for Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award

Key is averaging 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. Her blocks per game average leads the nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Tamari Key was named a top 10 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award on Friday afternoon.

The award is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the nation's best center.

Key is averaging 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. Her blocks per game average leads the nation.

This season she recorded a triple-double against Texas in an overtime win, which made her the only player in program history with multiple such efforts.

Key is now up to 88 blocks, which is the fifth-highest in a single season by any Lady Vols player. She is 25 blocks shy of tying Kelley Cain's 2009-10 school record of 113.

The finalists will be trimmed down to five in late February.