BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The two UT's have played each other almost every year since 1982. That streak continues in 2019, as the Lady Vols will host Texas in this year's Big 12/ SEC Challenge. The game is set for Dec. 8.

Tip-off time and channel will be determined at a later date.

Tennessee's defeated Texas in the past two years. They lead the overall series 24-15.