Lady Vols upset 13th ranked Arkansas, 88-73

The Lady Vols basketball team started conference play with a statement win over 13th ranked Arkansas.

The Lady Vols basketball team started conference play with a statement win. Tennessee picked up a double-digit, SEC win over 13th ranked Arkansas Thursday night, winning 88-73.

It's the second win of the season over a ranked opponent.

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell led the way offensively, finishing with 26 points apiece. Davis earned her 33rd career double-double against the Razorbacks, adding 11 rebounds to go along with her 26 points.

Jordan Horston was the only other Lady Vol who finished with double figures. She scored 11 on the night.

Thursday's game was one that was won in the middle two quarters. Just one pointed separated the two teams when combining the scoring totals from the first and fourth quarters. In the second and third quarter though, Tennessee excelled on the scoreboard. In the middle two quarters, the Lady Vols outscored Arkansas by 14 points. Davis' 10 points and perfect field goal percentage in the second quarter were a huge part of the two teams' separation.