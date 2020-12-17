Lady Vols upset no. 15 Indiana

Three players scored in double-figures in Tennessee's 66-58 win.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Lady Vols got their first win over a ranked opponent this season, upsetting 15th-ranked Indiana on Thursday. Tennessee led for over 37 minutes in the 66-58 victory.

Rennia Davis ended her scoring slump with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Rae Burrell continued her offensive hot streak with 18 points. Jordan Horston finished with 13 points.

The Lady Vols led by 16 in the third quarter, before Indiana closed the deficit to two points. Crucial buckets in the fourth quarter allowed them to pull away.

This was Tennessee's first road win of the season. The Lady Vols return home to play Jackson State on Sunday.