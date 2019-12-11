The Lady Vols knocked off no. 15 Notre Dame on the road 74-63 on Tuesday night. Junior Rennia Davis tied a career-high with 33 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds, becoming the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker to have 30 points and 10 boards against a ranked opponent.

Kellier Harper has her first win over a ranked opponent in just her third game as Lady Vols head coach. Tennessee is the first team other than UConn to beat Notre Dame in South Bend in 115 games. The last time the Fighting Irish lost at home to a team other than the Huskies was Dec. 5, 2012 vs. no. 3 Baylor.