KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols ended its two-game west coast road trip with a win against Portland State, 88-61.

Sophomore Rae Burrell led the team, scoring a career-high 21 points, going 10/13 from the field.

After trailing by one point at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Vols went on a 22-7 run to end the first half, taking a 14-point lead into the break.

Freshman Jordan Horston also set a career-high with 20 points against the Vikings, adding five assists and four rebounds. Junior Rennia Davis added 18 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 24th career double-double. Davis still sits at 11th in program history in double-doubles.

After being outrebounded for just the second time this season against No. 1 Stanford on Wednesday, Tennessee crushed the glass with a +30 rebounding margin over the Vikings.

The Lady Vols get a break during the holiday season, but will return to action on Dec. 29 at Thompson-Boling Arena, where the team will host Howard.