OXFORD, Miss — The Lady Vols finish the regular season on a high note, knocking off Ole Miss in a 25-point win on the road. It's the team's largest margin of victory in conference play this season.

Senior Meme Jackson led Tennessee with 20 points, Rennia Davis added 13 and Cheridene Green notched 11.

In her first career start with the Lady Vols, freshman Mimi Collins added nine points and four rebounds.

Sophomore point guard Evina Westbrook finished the game with nine points, nine assists and five rebounds. Tennessee tallied a season-high 25 assists against Ole Miss.

Next up for the Lady Vols, the team will play with its season on the line in the SEC Tournament. The team will need at least a trip to the championship game to guarantee it won't miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

We'll know more on what seed they will be and who they will play late on Sunday night, once all teams have finished their games.