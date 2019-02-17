COLUMBIA, Missouri — The Lady Vols won a thrilling game against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, 62-60. There were 17 lead changes.

Rennia Davis recorded her fourth double-double in the past five games with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Evina Westbrook led the team with 18 points.

The Lady Vols took an early 13-7 lead. However they did not score in the final two minutes of the opening period, leading by just one point to start the second quarter.

Davis and Westbrook scored 16 of the Lady Vols' first 22 points.

Missouri used an 11-1 run to take a 26-23 lead, midway through the second quarter. Then Mimi Collins score back-to-back buckets to give Tennessee the lead. Jazzmine Massengill fouled Akia Levy in the final second of the half, leading to three free throws. Levy made two of her three attempts, giving the Tigers a 31-30 lead at halftime.

The Lady Vols came out swinging in the third quarter, using a 6-0 run to take a 41-36 lead. However, Missouri's all-time leading scorer Sophia Cunningham led the Tigers to a 49-48 lead to end the quarter.

The game stayed tightly contested in the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 60-60 with less than a minute left.

Then Davis knocked down two free throws to secure the win.

The victory evens the Lady Vols' conference record at 6-6. With Tennessee on the bubble of making the NCAA tournament, wins like these help their chances.

The Lady Vols travel to College Station, TX for their next game against Texas A&M on Thursday.