It's the beginning of a new season, but the conversation surrounding the Lady Vols basketball team at SEC Media Day is similar to a year ago.

For the second year in a row, Tennessee has a group of four freshman that are bringing energy to the team and will have an immediate impact.

"There are a lot of similarities," said Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick. "We played a lot of our freshmen last year, same thing this year. Our freshman right now are buying into the system, their teammates, this team and I will say this, they're fearless."

Last year's freshman didn't have much time to be freshman and Rennia Davis is now using that experience to set an example for her new teammates.

"I definitely discussed it with a few of our freshmen, just how important their role will be.and how they're not going tno be able to use the excuse of being a freshman," said Davis. They're technically freshmen all season but by the time tournament time rolls around, it's like we can't afford to have freshmen on the court. We have to go with people that can play the game."

The youthful Lady Vols were picked to finish third in the conference by the media, behind Mississippi State and South Carolina.

© 2018 WBIR