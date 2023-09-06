Tennessee second baseman Lair Beautae enters transfer portal

She batted .250, had four runs and 29 RBIs in 2023 to help the Lady Vols get to the College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball second baseman Lair Beautae has entered the transfer portal, the team confirmed on Friday.

She batted .250, had four runs and 29 RBIs in 2023 to help the Lady Vols get to the College World Series. Beautae spent her freshman and sophomore season with the program.

During the postseason, Destiny Rodriguez stepped in her place as Beautae dealt with an injury.

Beautae came up clutch for the Lady Vols a couple of times this season. In the SEC Tournament, she hit a grand slam to tie the SEC Tournament semifinals with Alabama as UT fell behind 4-0 early. She also hit a go-ahead single in extra innings to help Tennessee beat Kentucky on April 14.