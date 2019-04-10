KINGSTON, Tenn. — Kingston picked up a big win over Stone Memorial last Friday night. A big reason for the Yellow Jackets success, was their defense. Kingston held Stone Memorial to just 14 points, thanks in large part to our week six defensive player of the week Landon Diggs. The Kingston middle linebacker made 16 tackles, including two tackles for loss to go along with a forced fumble.

It's just getting prepared for the game, watching a lot of film, reading your keys and just playing hard," Diggs said.

His teammates, a few of which even applauded him when they found out he was named defensive player of the week, were very happy for Landon.

"It's just like a brotherhood. I wouldn't trade anybody in that locker room for anyone," Diggs mentioned when talking about his teammates.

Kingston has a bye this Friday, but will face Scott County on Friday, October 11.