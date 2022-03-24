Lane Kiffin to throw first pitch when Tennessee baseball visits Ole Miss

The former Vols football head coach will throw the first pitch when Tennessee travels to take on Ole Miss on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss — Lane Kiffin and Tennessee can never be separated.

The former Tennessee head coach will throw out the first pitch when Tennessee baseball takes on Ole Miss in Oxford on Friday night for the first game of a three-game series.

He was hired as the 21st head football coach in school history, but Kiffin only coached Tennessee for a single season from 2008 through 2009.

He did not return for a second season, resigning as the Vols’ head coach on January 12, 2010, and becoming USC’s head coach.