LVFL Candace Parker becomes eighth player in WNBA history with 1,500 career assists

Parker becomes the first WNBA player with 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career.

CHICAGO — Lady Vol Candace Parker keeps doing great things in the WNBA.

On Wednesday, she became just the eighth player in league history to have 1,500 career assists. She did so as her team, the Chicago Sky, picked up a win over the Connecticut Sun.

Parker becomes the first WNBA player with 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career.

She recently broke the WNBA record for most career triple-doubles, recording her third on June 24.

Earlier this month she was selected for her seventh WNBA All-Star appearance and will be a starter for it. That game will happen in her hometown of Chicago.