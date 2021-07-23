TWRA planning to teach gun safety and care at "Give it a Shot" event

Try out your new guns and archery equipment at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) "Give it a Shot!" event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is giving 75 people a chance to try out their new guns and archery equipment, while also learning about safety and care at the "Give it a Shot!" event.

Shotguns, handguns, centerfire rifles, rimfire rifles and archery equipment with field points are allowed. Shooters can only use one type of gun at the event.

Gun and archery instructors will be at the event to help teach people how to safely operate their equipment and care for it so it continues working over time.

TWRA officials recommended participants bring their own guns and ammunition, but will provide a limited amount of shotguns and rifles for people without one.

Anyone who wishes to participate must have a Type 222, Tier 2 range permit or a sportsman license. To obtain a license or permit visit GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.