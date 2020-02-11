Lenoir City vs. West playoff game canceled after contact tracing concerns

West will now have a bye week to start the postseason

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City City High School has canceled its first round playoff game against West after contact tracing concerns with the football team. The Panthers' season is now over, while West will get a first round bye.

Lenoir City head coach Jeff Cortez confirmed the decision with 10News. He added that the team was sent home due to contact tracing.

"Every single guy," Cortez said.

Lenoir City finished the season with a 2-8 record, picking up wins over Greenback (due to COVID-19) and Seymour.

West will now host the winner of Friday night's Powell vs. Walker Valley game on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.