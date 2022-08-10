x
LLWS players celebrate hits like former Vols Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck

As the Little League World Series takes place, some of the kids playing are paying tribute to two of the most beloved Vols baseball players with their celebrations.
Credit: AP
Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck (27) during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As kids at the Little League World Series compete to see who comes out on top, some of the players are having fun like some former Tennessee baseball players.

During the tournament, players have been seen doing the celebration outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck would do after reaching base safely. Just like the two VFLs, these kids get down on one knee and cover their faces.

Other players like second baseman Jorel Ortega did it too during last season,

Gilbert and Beck were loved by many UT fans not only for their performances but also for how they celebrated on the field.

The two now play professionally. Gilbert was recently called up to the Low-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Beck is playing in the rookie league with the Colorado Rockies.

