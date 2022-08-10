LLWS players celebrate hits like former Vols Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck

As the Little League World Series takes place, some of the kids playing are paying tribute to two of the most beloved Vols baseball players with their celebrations.

During the tournament, players have been seen doing the celebration outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck would do after reaching base safely. Just like the two VFLs, these kids get down on one knee and cover their faces.

Other players like second baseman Jorel Ortega did it too during last season,

This kid in the LLWS just hit the Jordan Beck / Drew Gilbert Vols Baseball Pose @jbbeck27 @gillygoobear .. 😎🍊 pic.twitter.com/QsWvwVewWx — Vol Scoops (@VolScoops) August 10, 2022

Gilbert and Beck were loved by many UT fans not only for their performances but also for how they celebrated on the field.