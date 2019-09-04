KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball fans, prepare yourselves. All-American Grant Williams has had quite the season and swept the floor with all the awards he's received, from his second SEC Player of the Year award to being named a finalist for multiple major titles.

And now, he's holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. What exactly will he discuss? Well, a news release from UT said he'll "review Tennessee's historic season, discuss his postseason award ceremony circuit travels and look ahead to what's next."

But what exactly is next? Could it be he wants to follow Jordan Bone and look to the pros? Everyone will be waiting to find out.

For more Vols content:

RELATED: Grant Williams named to Wooden Award All-American Team, finalist for Wooden Award Trophy

RELATED: Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield earn AP All-American honors

RELATED: "Have you seen Admiral?" adorable little Vols fan asks Grant Williams

RELATED: Coaches name Grant Williams a First-Team All-American

RELATED: Grant Williams named Citizen Naismith Trophy finalist

RELATED: Three Tennessee players earn All-SEC recognition

RELATED: Grant Williams named as SEC Player of the Year for second year in a row

RELATED: Tennessee's Grant Williams named AP SEC player of year

RELATED: Grant Williams named 1st-team All American by Sporting News

RELATED: Grant Williams named finalist for Karl Malone forward of the year award