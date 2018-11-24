It's the final game of the regular season for college football and the Tennessee Volunteers are one win away from a guaranteed bowl bid. The only thing standing in their way? Vanderbilt.

Both teams are 5-6, the winner gets a bowl bid, the loser will need a whole lot of help to even have an opportunity. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and wide receiver Marquez Callaway were considered day-to-day after injuries last week against Missouri. We'll have an update on their status as we get closer to kickoff.

A loss to Vanderbilt would be the third in a row for the Vols. The last time that happened was 1926.

Follow along live HERE:

Tweets by WBIRSports

© 2018 WBIR