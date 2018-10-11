Tennessee returns to SEC play after a win over Charlotte in hopes of knocking off No. 11 Kentucky.

This is the 114th meeting between the East rivals. The Vols have played the Wildcats more than any other opponent, and are 16-0 against the Cats at home since 1984.

The last time a ranked Kentucky team came to Knoxville was back in 1950, when General Neyland's 9th ranked Vols came away with a 7-0 upset over Bear Bryant's No. 3 Kentucky team. Both teams claim a National Championship from that year.

While this year's game doesn't have stakes that are quite as high, there's still a lot of pride on the line.

Tennessee also continues its quest for a bowl game, and need to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.

Follow along live with WBIR Sports throughout the game!

