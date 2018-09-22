Tennessee is set to open SEC play at home against bitter rival Florida on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m in Neyland Stadium.

NEED TO KNOW | Florida vs. Tennessee

30 minutes before the game and after the 1st quarter, Tennessee will be honoring the 1998 National Championship team. We'll have video from the celebration on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WBIR.com and the Nightbeat.

STORY | Fans relive 1998 UT vs. Florida game on the big screen

And if you'd like to relive that overtime thriller against Florida from 1998, we go back and visit the night pandemonium reigned in Neyland.

STORY: 1998 National Champions: Pandemonium reigns against Florida

Follow along live here for all the latest news on the game against Florida.

