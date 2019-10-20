TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Tennessee and no. 1 Alabama continue their storied rivalry Saturday night at 9 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. The top ranked Crimson Tide have won 12 straight games in the series. The Vols haven't beaten Alabama since 2006 and haven't won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2003.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 and worked under current Tide head coach Nick Saban for eight seasons, winning four national championships. Saban is 18-0 against his former assistant coaches and is 14-1 in his career against the Vols (12-0 at Alabama, 2-1 at LSU).

Alabama is on an 87-game winning streak against unranked opponents and the Vols haven't beaten a number one team since 1985 (2-13 all-time vs. no. 1 in AP poll).

Vols freshman quarterback Brian Maurer is a game-time decision after leaving last week's win over Mississippi State with a concussion.

UPDATES:

FIRST QUARTER

Freshman Brian Maurer starts at quarterback for the Vols for the third straight game.

The Vols go three-and-out on their first drive and Alabama starts with great field position on the UT 35-yard line.

Tennessee's defense gets flagged for a pass interference and a defensive holding in the endzone and Alabama scores on a Najee Harris one-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 11:22 left in the first quarter.

The Vols picked up a first down on a Tim Jordan run but then Alabama's Jared Mayden intercepted a pass that popped out of the hands of UT receiver Jauan Jennings and Alabama takes over at the Tennessee 38-yard line.

Alabama moved into the red zone but Tennessee pressured Tua Tagovailoa and Nigel Warrior intercepted his pass in the endzone and returned it 59 yards to the Alabama 41-yard line. That was only Tagovailoa's second interception of the season.

Tennessee converted a 3rd-and-10 with a back shoulder fade to Josh Palmer. After getting flagged for a hold, Jennings fought his way inside the five-yard line on an 18-yard reception.

TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE. Brian Maurer scores on a QB sneak behind the left side of the line on 3rd-and-1 from the two-yard line. We're all tied up at 7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

PREGAME