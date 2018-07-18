First-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee will take the stage at SEC Media Days on Monday morning. Pruitt is joined by senior defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, junior wide receiver Marquez Callaway and junior tight end Eli Wolf.

SEC Media Days is being held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this year, marking the first time the event has taken place outside the Birmingham area since its inception in 1985.

Pruitt is scheduled to take the main stage at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Editor's Note: We will be updating this article with notes, quotes and video throughout the day. Scroll down for instant updates from the WBIR Sports Twitter account (mobile app users click here).

