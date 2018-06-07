Sam Broadhurst is one of the best golfers to ever play for Lincoln-Memorial University, and his scores helped the team reach match play in this year's NCAA Tournament.

"Im a little biased but I feel like you'll see him on TV one day," said LMU head golf coach Travis Muncy. "I think you'll see him on the PGA Tour."

He's the programs first two-time All-American and is a big reason why the Railsplitters made their first ever national championship appearance.

"Overall it was a pretty good year for me and and obviously it was a great year for the team," said Broadhurst.

Sam is playing his best golf yet, but when he took up the sport at the age of 12, he had just one goal in mind.

"I just wanted to do what my dad did."

His dad, Paul Broadhurst is professional golfer, and among his accomplishments are six-time European Tour winner and PGA Champions Tour winner.

"Right now my biggest role model is my dad," said Broadhurst. "Obviously everybody enjoys watching the big names on the Tour now, but I know if I can beat my dad regularly, my game's in good shape."

The two keep track of each others scores, and in a way, maintain a little father-son competition.

"He actually one-upped me and won the Senior PGA, so thanks for that one," Broadhurst said as he chuckled.

In 2016 they were able to share a victory, Paul won the British Senior Open with Sam as his caddie.

"I know the ins and outs of his game and obviously anytime he asks me to do it, I'm more than happy to try to do it."

"His dad is one of the best players in the world," said Coach Muncy. He's the leader on the Champions Tour right now. Just being around the game and exposed to that much talent, it's got to rub off."

Sam has his sights set on turning pro in the next few years and will once again caddie for his dad at the British Senior Open at the end of the month.

