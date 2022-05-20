x
Local baseball, softball teams advance to state tournament with win in sectionals

Check out the scores from Knoxville's high school teams heading to Spring Fling!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Several local high school baseball and softball teams advanced to Spring Fling with a win in sectionals on Friday night.

The state tournament will be held between May 24-27.

Here are the scores!

BASEBALL

4A

  • Powell 4, Science Hill 2
  • Farragut 7, Sevier County 5

3A

  • Tennessee High 16, Gibbs 3
  • Sullivan East 2, Anderson County 0
  • Upperman 6, Lneoir City 3

2A

  • Pigeon Forge 10, Marion County 0
  • Forrest 10, York Institute 9

A

  • Coalfield 14, Hampton 4

SOFTBALL

4A

  • Daniel Boone 8, Heritage 1

2A

  • Alcoa 3, Marion County 0

A

  • Harriman 6, Unaka 1

   

