Local baseball, softball teams advance to state tournament with win in sectionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Several local high school baseball and softball teams advanced to Spring Fling with a win in sectionals on Friday night.
The state tournament will be held between May 24-27.
Here are the scores!
BASEBALL
4A
- Powell 4, Science Hill 2
- Farragut 7, Sevier County 5
3A
- Tennessee High 16, Gibbs 3
- Sullivan East 2, Anderson County 0
- Upperman 6, Lneoir City 3
2A
- Pigeon Forge 10, Marion County 0
- Forrest 10, York Institute 9
A
- Coalfield 14, Hampton 4
SOFTBALL
4A
- Daniel Boone 8, Heritage 1
2A
- Alcoa 3, Marion County 0
A
- Harriman 6, Unaka 1