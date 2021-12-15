Local football players sign NLIs on National Early Signing Day

Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen was one of the signees, as he put pen to paper to go to Texas A&M.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many local athletes signed their national letter of intent to play college football next season on National Early Signing Day.

Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen was one of them. He signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon.

He is the top ranked recruit in ESPN's class of 2022. He is among the top recruits on other recruiting sites. According to MaxPreps, Nolen had 75 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 12 sack, as he helped lead Powell to their first ever football state title.

At Maryville High School, four players signed to continue their careers. Three of those players will play on the Division I level. Defensive back DJ Burks will play for Appalachian State. Wide receiver Markle Fortenberry signed to play for Liberty. Quarterback Carson Jones will continue his football career at Furman. Linebacker Brayden Hoy is staying local, signing with the Division III program at Maryville College.

Fulton had twin brothers commit to the same college. Seth and Keenan Vaughn both signed to play with Tennessee Tech. According to MaxPreps, Seth, recruited as a defensive lineman, had 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks this season. Keenan, recruited as a defensive lineman and outside linebacker, had 25.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks last season.

Morristown East had two players sign NLIs. Wide receiver Micah Simpson put pen to paper to go to UT Martin. Offensive lineman William Sanchez signed an NLI to go to Cumberland University.