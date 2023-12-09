10Sports Blitz: Week Four Players of the Week

William Blount quarterback Brett Cortez and Carter defensive back Joseph Armenta land in the spotlight after leading their squads to victory in week four.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — William Blount quarterback Brett Cortez and Carter defensive back Joseph Armenta have earned Week Four Player of the Week honors following standout efforts on the gridiron.

Offensive Player of the Week Brett Cortez put his stamp on the Governors' week four win against Morristown East with 25 carries for 226 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The senior quarterback added a 6-for-16 passing effort with 132 yards and three touchdowns through the air as WB improved to 4-0 this season for the first time since 2007. The start of this season is already much better for the Governors'.

"You just gotta keep going, because you will get better. Last year we were 0-10 but now we're gonna go undefeated. And I'm super grateful to do it with great coaches and the great players around me," Cortez said.

On the defensive side, Carter defensive back Joseph Armenta set the tone in the Hornets' win against South-Doyle with 12 tackles along with three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception as Carter improved to 3-1 this season.

"This was probably one of the best games of my life," Armenta said. "I hope to do the same this week, and weeks further."