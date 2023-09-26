10Sports Blitz: Week Six Players of the Week

Maryville football sweeps the week with freshman QB Will Jones and sophomore DB Andrew Smith in the spotlight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took until week six for a high school football sweep. Two Maryville High School youngsters are in the spotlight, earning 10Sports Blitz Player of the Week honors after impressive performances.

On offense, freshman quarterback Will Jones made his first career start in a 48-7 win against Hardin Valley. Jones became the first freshman to start at quarterback in Maryville program history, but he looked like a seasoned veteran, completing 12 of 15 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

The freshman is grateful to have done enough to earn that opportunity.

"It feels good to know that the coaches can trust me," Jones said. "I never realized I'm good enough to be out here."

On defense, Maryville sophomore defensive back Andrew Smith earned the weekly honor. Smith returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the victory against HVA.

Smith had not gotten much varsity playing time on defense until last week, and to have the type of impact he did felt pretty surreal to him. He described the feeling of executing those big plays.

"Right when I got the ball, and you see all the green in front of you, you just, you put your head down and you run," Smith said. "You don't expect to get the first one, and then you get the second, and you just smile."

Directly after those big plays, the sophomore looked for his parents in the stands to ensure they gave him a thumbs up.