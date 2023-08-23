VFL Admiral Schofield returns to Knoxville to give back to community ahead of 4th NBA season

The Orlando Magic forward is hosting several fundraising events in East Tennessee as part of the Admiral Schofield Endowment Fund.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — VFL and Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield returned to Knoxville to host a slate of fundraising events in the area as part of the Admiral Schofield Endowment Fund ahead of his fourth season in the NBA.

The 2019 Tennessee graduate and NBA second-round selection is hosting events from Wednesday through Saturday, and he wanted to make sure his first fundraising efforts took place in Knoxville so he could show love for a community that continues to embrace him now four years removed from his playing days at Tennessee.

"I've had a big following here and I think the biggest thing I wanted to do is give back to people that supported me," Schofield said. "Knoxville has a special place in my heart."

Schofield's initiative is to help at-risk students and make the same impact that professional athletes had on him when he was a kid growing up outside Chicago.

"Ever since I was a kid I've known I'm not just an athlete. There's more to me and just more to life than playing sports," Schofield said. "The most important thing for me is being a presence and trying to be an example for kids."

The former First Team All-SEC selection and Honorable Mention All-American is getting into veteran territory as he prepares for his fourth season in the NBA but remains grateful for the position he is in as a pro.

"One thing I appreciate the most is being able to be one of the top players in the world, playing in a league with the top players in the world," Schofield said. "You just can't beat it. It's a great experience, it's a dream come true."

Schofield credits Tennessee for helping prepare him for that dream and not getting overwhelmed by the big stage, but his time at Tennessee also got him ready for the ups and downs as a pro. He has bounced between the NBA and the G-League throughout his first three professional seasons, but he faced a similar situation early in his Tennessee career.

Schofield started the majority of the Vols' games as a freshman but came off the bench as a sophomore before returning to a key role in his final two seasons on Rocky Top.

"We live in a world now where everyone wants fast success and that's just not my path," Schofield said. "My path isn't, 'Come right in the league and take over.' Mine is just building blocks, it always has been, so it's just about patience and understanding and being comfortable with who you are."

Regardless of what Schofield's role will be heading into this season, his sense of self is something he can always rely on.