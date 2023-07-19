Bearden's Brinley Murphy named USA TODAY Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Murphy also capped her high school career with two-straight state championships and back-to-back Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year honors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden soccer star and South Carolina commit Brinley Murphy has been named the 2022-2023 USA TODAY Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the outlet announced Sunday night.

Murphy capped off her high school career with a slew of accolades, including back-to-back Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year honors. She also led Bearden to a 47-game winning streak that culminated with the team's second-straight state championship and a 24-0 season in 2022.

The forward etched her name into the Bearden record books with 41 goals as a senior along with 22 assists. She also set the career goals record at the school with 110 goals.

Murphy was selected by USA TODAY out of 25 nominees from across the country. She will continue her soccer career at South Carolina in the fall.