Cleveland Browns trade VFL Josh Dobbs to Arizona Cardinals

The former Tennessee quarterback is reportedly on the move to the Cardinals, who have not named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cleveland Browns have traded VFL quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona sent a 2024 fifth-round pick back to Cleveland for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-rounder. The Cardinals have not yet named a starting quarterback and Dobbs has now entered the mix for that role.

This will be the sixth different team that the 2017 fourth-round pick will have played for.

Dobbs finished the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans, where he made two starts and completed 40-of-68 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Marietta, Ga. native signed with the Browns in April 2023 during the offseason.

