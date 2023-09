Hooker will be recognized during the first quarter of the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look who's back in town!

Former Vols QB Hendon Hooker is attending the UT vs. South Carolina game. He'll be recognized during the first quarter.

10News Sports asked Hooker what it means to come back.

"A lot of great memories. A lot of great moments that I'll treasure forever." Hooker said. "Being able to be a part of the change is amazing. I'm just happy to be here."

VFL Hendon Hooker at Neyland Stadium tonight as Tennessee gets ready to take on South Carolina.



We chatted with him quick on what it means when he comes back to UT. pic.twitter.com/kUyBeGo5AW — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) September 30, 2023