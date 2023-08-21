Highly-touted class of 2024 edge rusher Jordan Ross commits to Tennessee

The four-star Alabama native chose the Vols over Alabama, Florida and Texas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Highly-regarded class of 2024 edge rusher Jordan Ross has committed to Tennessee, he announced on Monday night.

The Birmingham, Ala. native chose the Vols over Alabama, Florida and Texas. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Ross is a four-star prospect and the 37th overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class as well as the fourth-best edge rusher.

He is listed at nearly 6-foot-5, 233 lbs. and goes to Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama.