Highly-touted class of 2024 edge rusher Jordan Ross commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Highly-regarded class of 2024 edge rusher Jordan Ross has committed to Tennessee, he announced on Monday night.
The Birmingham, Ala. native chose the Vols over Alabama, Florida and Texas. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Ross is a four-star prospect and the 37th overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class as well as the fourth-best edge rusher.
He is listed at nearly 6-foot-5, 233 lbs. and goes to Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama.
Ross is the 20th commit in Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class, and he is also the 14th four-star prospect to commit to the Vols. Tennessee's class has been in or near the top 10 since landing five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews in July.