Alcoa soccer standout Leo Santos getting pro experience with One Knoxville SC

The Alcoa rising junior became One Knoxville SC's first-ever USL Academy signing as a 16-year-old in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the spring, Alcoa soccer standout Leo Santos was getting his first taste of varsity action, but this summer the One Knoxville SC Academy signing has been getting the chance to practice with professionals.

"Some people got to enjoy their summer with friends going to the pool," Santos said. "I get to come here and train. It's awesome."

When One Knoxville SC was playing in the USL2 last season, the club made Santos its first-ever academy signing at 16 years old. He said getting the experience of practicing with the pro club has taught him a lot about himself.

"You play in high school, you might think you're a pretty good player," Santos said. "You come out here and you're smaller, younger, not as fast. You have to learn how to play with it. It's a little bit of adversity, but it's good. It's an amazing learning opportunity."

Santos made the roster for the USL2 team for a match last season but was not able to get into the game for One Knox. This season, his position with the club is more complicated. Academy signings can play for One Knox without compromising their college eligibility, but Santos would have to forfeit his high school eligibility if he got in a game.

One Knoxville SC head coach Mark McKeever said Santos still has plenty of room for development, but he has seen skills in the teenager that are difficult to teach.

"You can't give somebody creativity, you can't give somebody a footballing brain. You either have it or you don't have it," McKeever said. "He has something that is a god-given talent in terms of the way he sees the game. The way he touches the ball, his comfort level is natural and when it's natural, the potential becomes that much higher."

Beyond Santos' skill set, McKeever said it's a pleasure to watch Santos practice because of how much he loves the game.

"He's happy, he's smiling, he enjoys it and loves to play it," McKeever said. "I think that's an important part of anybody's evolution. It's an important part of a team's evolution, a coach's evolution to love the game and enjoy the game and he certainly displays those ingredients."