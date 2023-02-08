Powell edge rusher Steven Soles commits to Kentucky

The class of 2024 announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday. He received a total of 17 offers.

POWELL, Tenn — Powell High School class of 2024 edge rusher Steven Soles has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Soles received 17 offers, including Power 5 offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech and South Carolina among others. He said the Wildcats' message sealed the deal for him.

"I see myself as a part of that fit," Soles said. "They preached the versatility to me and not just having a stigma as a pass rusher."