Tennessee football holds first fall scrimmage

Head coach Josh Heupel noted after the scrimmage center Cooper Mays will miss some time after a minor procedure.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football held its first fall scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season on Thursday morning.

Head coach Josh Heupel said he was overall pleased with how it went.

Center Cooper Mays did not participate in the scrimmage after undergoing a minor procedure on Wednesday night. Heupel said he was optimistic Mays would be ready for t team's first game against Virginia on Sept. 2.

Defensive backs Wesley Walker and Tamarion McDonald didn't participate in the scrimmage either, but Heupel said neither injuries are long-term issues and both should be back with the team soon.,

Quarterback Joe Milton was good in his decision-making and is processing the offense at a really high level right now. The head coach was pleased with his starter's performance.

Heupel said the defense played with good energy and got off the field on some third downs he was happy with.

Running back Jaylen Wright had some nice runs and Heupel said it was good for Jabari Small to get some live game-like action after missing spring practices due to injury.