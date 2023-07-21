Tennessee gets commitment from 4-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman

The in-state product and Lipscomb Academy standout chose the Vols over Ohio State on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee added four-star linebacker and in-state commit Edwin Spillman to its 2024 recruiting class on Friday afternoon.

Spillman chose the Vols over Ohio State and made his announcement on social media. The Lipscomb Academy standout is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in Tennessee and the 28th-rated linebacker in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Nashville native has helped Lipscomb Academy to back-to-back state championships and his teammate is fellow Vols commit Kaleb Beasley, who is the top-ranked recruit in the state.